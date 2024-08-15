Mahama pledges job creation and infrastructure boost in Volta Region

Politics of Thursday, 15 August 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, has promised to create more job opportunities, especially for the youth, if he wins the December 7 general elections.



During his campaign in the Volta Region, he emphasized prioritizing employment while continuing infrastructure development.



Mahama reflected on his previous term's achievements in building hospitals, roads, and schools, and introduced the concept of a "24-Hour Economy" to drive employment growth in high-unemployment regions.



He also pledged to complete unfinished roads in Hohoe and upgrade the local clinic to a polyclinic.