Mahama pledges to modernize healthcare: Dialysis centers in every region

Health News of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

John Dramani Mahama has pledged to establish modern dialysis centers in regions of Ghana that lack this critical facility.



During the NDC's 2024 manifesto launch, he highlighted the challenge faced by residents in areas like the Upper East and Upper West Regions, who must travel long distances to access dialysis services.



This promise aims to address increasing cases of kidney disease and improve healthcare accessibility.



However, questions remain about the sustainability and funding of these centers.



As the election approaches, Mahama’s proposal adds to the debate on healthcare in Ghana, with success depending on effective implementation and supportive health policies.