Mahama promises National Economic Dialogue in first 120 days in office

Politics of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Source: www.neatfmonline.com

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has pledged to hold a National Economic Dialogue within his first 120 days if elected President in 2024.



This dialogue aims to develop a 4-year fiscal consolidation program to rebuild Ghana's economy.



During the NDC's manifesto launch, Mahama outlined key economic policies, including abolishing the E-levy and other taxes, stabilizing the Ghana Cedi, reviewing import duties, and investigating the NPP's Gold-for-Oil deal.



He also promised to restore licenses to wrongfully collapsed banks and enhance local participation in the financial sector.



Additionally, he aims to ensure statutory funds are used for their intended purposes.