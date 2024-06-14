You are here: HomeNews2024 06 14Article 1950395
Mahama promises support for artisans and vocational training if elected

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to implement a scheme benefiting master craftsmen and women if elected in the 2024 general elections. This initiative aims to support craftsmen in training apprentices and provide financial aid and start-up equipment to artisans.

Mahama highlighted his focus on technical and vocational education. In a Facebook

