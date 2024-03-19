Mahama promises to legalise 'okada' operations and introduce electric motorbikes if elected

Politics of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reiterated his commitment to legalise the operations of 'okada' riders and introduce electric motorbikes for commercial use if he wins the December elections.



Addressing residents of Worawora in the Biakoye Constituency of the Oti Region, Mahama affirmed his intention to regulate the 'okada' business by providing training and registration for riders to ensure proper operation.



"If we come into power, we will legalise okada business. We will train you on how to go about the business, being able to ride the motorbikes alone does not make you a commercial rider. We will register all of you so your operation can be regulated," he said.



Mahama emphasised the potential benefits of electric motorbikes, highlighting their environmental friendliness and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional fuel-powered vehicles.



"There are electric motorbikes which run on electricity. Once you charge it at night, you are good to go. It consumes less electricity and it is better than using fuel. We will introduce them if we come to power," he added.