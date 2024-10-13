Mahama promises to reset Ghana’s broken economy within 120 days in office

Politics of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has acknowledged the challenges Ghanaians face and pledged to implement key transition measures within his first 120 days in office to reset the economy.



During his visit to the Wa West constituency, Mahama assured residents that these measures would curb rising food prices and improve living conditions.



He also highlighted job creation initiatives, including a 24-hour economy, the One Million Coders program, Adwumawura, the Big Push, FEED Ghana, and National Apprenticeship Programs, to tackle unemployment effectively.