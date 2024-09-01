You are here: HomeNews2024 09 01Article 1976084

Mahama proposes revival of public tribunals and independent AG to strengthen Justice System

At the 4th annual National Democratic Congress (NDC) Lawyers Conference held in Ho, John Dramani Mahama, the party’s flag bearer, announced plans to revive the public tribunals system as per the 1992 Constitution, Graphic Online reports.

Addressing the gathering of around 200 lawyers, Mahama emphasized the need to reinforce Ghana's democracy, which he described as "fragile" and in urgent need

