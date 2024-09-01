Mahama proposes revival of public tribunals and independent AG to strengthen Justice System

Politics of Sunday, 1 September 2024

At the 4th annual National Democratic Congress (NDC) Lawyers Conference held in Ho, John Dramani Mahama, the party’s flag bearer, announced plans to revive the public tribunals system as per the 1992 Constitution, Graphic Online reports.



Addressing the gathering of around 200 lawyers, Mahama emphasized the need to reinforce Ghana's democracy, which he described as "fragile" and in urgent need



Read full articleof protection.



Mahama criticized the current state of Ghana’s democratic institutions, attributing recent setbacks to corruption and poor governance over the past eight years.



He remarked, “The past eight years have witnessed a significant regression in our democracy, where institutions have weakened and the liberties of the people have been compromised.”



He stressed the crucial role of the legal profession in safeguarding democratic values and ensuring justice.



The NDC leader also pledged that the next NDC administration would appoint an Attorney-General (AG) who is genuinely committed to justice rather than serving as a mere political figurehead.



He asserted, “We cannot build a prosperous and democratic Ghana without recognizing the essential role of our legal professionals.”



Highlighting the party’s commitment to constitutional adherence, Mahama called for the activation of regional tribunals, which are currently not operational despite being recognized by the Constitution.



He explained, “The NDC will respect the constitutional mandate for popular participation in the administration of justice through public and customary tribunals.”



He urged the lawyers present to promote these policies and stay informed about legal developments to effectively uphold the NDC’s vision of justice and democracy in the upcoming elections.