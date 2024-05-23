Mahama pushes for TOR privatization

Politics of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Daily Guide

John Dramani Mahama, NDC flagbearer, has promised to revitalize the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) if elected.



Speaking to the petroleum downstream sector, he blamed TOR's inefficiencies on its status as a state-owned enterprise and advocated for a transparent private-public partnership to restore its operations.



Mahama acknowledged past failures to address TOR's issues but emphasized the need for a joint effort to overcome these challenges.



He stressed that private participation is essential for efficient management and successful revival of the refinery.