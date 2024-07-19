Mahama questions Peace Council’s relevance over their silence amid unprovoked attacks on NDC

Politics of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Mahama 2024 Campaign has criticized the National Peace Council, civil societies, and religious bodies for their silence amid provocations by the NPP.



They highlighted a recent incident where the Chief Executive of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly removed a billboard of John Dramani Mahama, deeming it an attempt to raise political tensions.



The campaign stressed that Alliance Media legally mounted the billboard and urged the TMA to take legal action.



The statement warned that continued provocations could lead the Mahama Campaign to take necessary countermeasures, calling for peaceful campaigning and respect for political advertising rights.