Mahama questions feasibility of Agenda 111 project, deems it overly ambitious

Politics of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has cast doubt on the viability of the government's Agenda 111 initiative, labeling it as excessively ambitious.



During a dialogue with clergy members in Accra, Mahama expressed skepticism regarding the practicality of the government's plan, suggesting it may not be achievable within a reasonable timeframe.



He pointed out that while the Agenda 111 project aims to construct 80 hospitals, he finds the strategy lacking in realism. Mahama proposed a more pragmatic approach, advocating for the commencement of a smaller number of hospitals, such as 40, ensuring their completion before initiating additional projects.



"This government started their Agenda 111 as they call it and they started with 80 hospitals. I don’t know what survey was done before the hospitals were being put in, but most of them are at a certain stage of completion. One would have thought that they would start with what they can do and finish."



Mahama questioned the logic behind starting with 80 hospitals simultaneously, noting that many of them may remain incomplete by the time the current administration leaves office.



"And so if you can do 40 hospitals, finish and open them, then you start another. But you spread to 80 hospitals, the time they leave office, I don’t think many of them would have been completed."