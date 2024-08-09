Mahama reiterates commitment to construct Bolgatanga airport, multipurpose stadium

Politics of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to constructing a long-promised airport in Bolgatanga and building a multipurpose ultramodern sports stadium in the Upper East Region if elected in the December 2024 elections.



Speaking during a campaign engagement in the Bolgatanga Central constituency, Mahama emphasized the importance of these projects in boosting local development, creating jobs, and providing facilities for sports talent.



He highlighted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) initiated the airport project, which has been delayed for over 30 years, and pledged to see it through.



Additionally, he stressed the significance of the sports stadium for unearthing local talent in various sports disciplines.