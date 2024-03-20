Mahama reveals plans for agricultural modernization in Oti Region

Politics of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has outlined his commitment to revolutionizing agriculture through the establishment of mechanization centers in the region.



During his "Building the Ghana we want Tour" in Dambai, Oti Region, Mahama emphasized the multifaceted benefits of this initiative, including job creation, improved living standards, increased productivity, and enhanced convenience for citizens.



Highlighting the NDC's vision for agricultural development, Mr. Mahama pledged significant investments in agriculture and agro-processing once the party assumes political power.



He revealed plans to establish agro-processing factories aimed at boosting crop yield, raising farmers' income levels, and adding value to agricultural produce for export, thereby bolstering revenue generation.



Moreover, Mahama discussed his proposed 24-hour economy policy, designed to support businesses operating round-the-clock through the enactment of new laws, tax incentives, and favorable tax policies.



In addition to facilitating business operations, Mr. Mahama underscored the importance of ensuring security, sanitation, and environmental protection as integral components of the 24-hour economy initiative.