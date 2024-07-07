You are here: HomeNews2024 07 07Article 1958027

Politics of Sunday, 7 July 2024

    

Source: Daily Guide

Mahama runs away from debate with Bawumia

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has advised the party’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, against debating Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

On Metro TV’s “Good Afternoon Ghana,” Ofosu Ampofo criticized Bawumia as untrustworthy and suggested Mahama should focus on presenting his policies rather than engaging in a debate.

He contrasted Mahama's integrity with Bawumia's perceived dishonesty, emphasizing Mahama's dedication to the people of Ghana.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment