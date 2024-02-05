Mahama's '24 Hour Economy' signals wimpy party policies - Akwasi Addai Odike

Politics of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has advised the public to reject the 2024 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming General elections.



According to him, the former president has no better policies to develop Ghana.



In an interview on Angel FM, Odike stated that Akfuo-Addo's incompetence cannot be replaced by his predecessor and that Mahama has failed to present any transformative policies for Ghana.



“If you are unhappy with Akufo-Addo, then never think of John Mahama because he is never the alternative to Akufo-Addo. He has no better policies to transform the fortunes of this country,” he said.



“Look at what Asiedu Nketiah said about the 24-hour economy, that persons who apply to work at night will be given incentives. He is simply telling people to stop working during the day and rather opt to work at night and that is simply a no go area,” he added.



The businessman made a plea to Ghanaian voters who are discontented with the policies of the NPP government to embrace the coalition government strategy of the UPP, which he believes that his party's approach holds the key to transforming the economic prospects of Ghana.



“Union Government is the way to go. We will launch our policy framework during this February and you can be assured of great ideas to turn the fortunes of Ghana,” he said.