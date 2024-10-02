You are here: HomeNews2024 10 02Article 1988462

Politics of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Mahama’s Fellowship with Clergy: Pastors want to spark Christians & Muslims acrimonies ahead of the Dec 7th elections – NPP MP

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, MP for Akyem Swedru Kennedy Osei Nyarko, MP for Akyem Swedru

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, MP for Akyem Swedru, has advised New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters to avoid discussing Rev. Owusu Bempah’s recent prophecy, which claims that God has chosen John Mahama to lead Ghana again.

He views the statement as a tactic to create religious tensions ahead of the December elections.

Instead, he urged NPP activists to focus on campaigning for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Nyarko emphasized that prophecies are not automatic and require action to be fulfilled, encouraging the NPP to concentrate on promoting their achievements to voters.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment