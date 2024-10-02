Mahama’s Fellowship with Clergy: Pastors want to spark Christians & Muslims acrimonies ahead of the Dec 7th elections – NPP MP

Politics of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, MP for Akyem Swedru, has advised New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters to avoid discussing Rev. Owusu Bempah’s recent prophecy, which claims that God has chosen John Mahama to lead Ghana again.



He views the statement as a tactic to create religious tensions ahead of the December elections.



Instead, he urged NPP activists to focus on campaigning for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Nyarko emphasized that prophecies are not automatic and require action to be fulfilled, encouraging the NPP to concentrate on promoting their achievements to voters.