Source: Daily Guide

Mahama’s Free Level 100 policy stokes fire

John Mahama John Mahama

Ex-President John Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, pledges tuition-free education for first-year students in public universities if elected, starting in 2025/2026.

He views education as a right and aims to enhance access for all, especially the economically disadvantaged.

However, the ruling NPP questions whether the plan is sustainable.

Dr. Prince Armah from NPP criticizes Mahama for changing his position on free secondary education funding to now supporting free university education.

Dr. Armah is concerned about the financial uncertainty this could bring to students in later years.

