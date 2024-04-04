Mahama's aide calls for preservation of scholarships for needy students

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

An aide to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has underscored the necessity of safeguarding government-sponsored scholarships for the truly deserving.



In an interview on JoyNews AM Show, she urged individuals, especially politicians with financial means, to refrain from seeking state scholarships for their children's education.



Mogtari emphasized that these scholarships are meant for those facing genuine financial hardships and diverting them to well-off individuals undermines the Scholarship Secretariat's integrity.



Amidst concerns raised by a recent expose by the Fourth Estate alleging disproportionate allocation of scholarships to affluent individuals, Mogtari stressed the detrimental impact such actions could have on deserving but disadvantaged students.



She urged those financially capable to leave the scholarships for those genuinely in need, highlighting the importance of ensuring equitable access to educational opportunities.