Mahama’s late night media encounter akin to ‘armed robbery’ – Koku Anyidoho

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho has criticized 2024 NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama for holding nighttime meetings with journalists.

Speaking on the Angel Morning Show, Anyidoho likened Mahama’s late-hour press conferences to the behavior of "armed robbers," suggesting it was inappropriate.

He questioned the rationale behind meeting the press at such times and expressed concern about the lack of communication regarding Mahama's policies since the press conference.

