Politics of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

    

Source: GNA

Mahama’s media encounter must engender issue-based campaigning – Prof Seidu Alidu

Professor Seidu Alidu of the University of Ghana has urged political parties and flagbearers to subject their policies to public scrutiny for informed electoral decisions on December 7.

His comments followed NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama’s media interaction, where Mahama outlined his vision, including fiscal discipline, enhancing free senior high school, and tackling corruption.

Prof. Alidu praised Mahama’s accountability and encouraged other flagbearers to follow suit, allowing media scrutiny to ensure responsible promises. He noted that while a four-year term is short for significant impact, a strong foundation could be set for future governance.

Alidu emphasized the importance of political will in addressing national challenges.

