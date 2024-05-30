Mahama’s name pops up in A-G Dame tape saga

Politics of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: The Chronicle

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused former President John Dramani Mahama of pressuring for the discontinuation of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson's ambulance trial to secure parliamentary cooperation from the opposition.



The NPP claims Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are shielding Ato Forson from accountability.



They allege that Mahama demanded the trial’s end as a condition for the minority MPs' cooperation during a recent emergency recall.



The NPP insists the NDC should trust the judicial system and cease efforts to undermine it, while defending the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, against alleged NDC attacks.