Mahama’s running mate tours markets in Accra

Politics of Friday, 16 August 2024

Source: 3news

NDC running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has highlighted the potential impact of the proposed Women Development Bank, calling it a transformative initiative for women and their families.



During a tour of Accra’s Mallam Atta, Kaneshie, and Makola markets, she urged traders to support the NDC in the December elections for continued development.



She cited past successes like the Kejetia and Kotokraba markets as examples of the party's commitment to improving infrastructure.



Opoku-Agyemang also encouraged women to verify their voter registration during the upcoming Electoral Commission exhibition.