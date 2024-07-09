You are here: HomeNews2024 07 09Article 1958618

Politics of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Mahama’s second coming is advantageous to Ghana – Teye Nyaunu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Michael Teye Nyaunu Michael Teye Nyaunu

Former MP Michael Teye Nyaunu has expressed confidence in John Mahama, NDC flagbearer, highlighting Mahama's political maturity and experience.

Nyaunu, once critical of Mahama, now praises his leadership and believes his return as President would benefit Ghana.

He also lauded the Mahama-Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang ticket as superior to the NPP’s candidates.

Additionally, Nyaunu criticized President Akufo-Addo's government for poor governance and urged the NPP to be removed from power.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment