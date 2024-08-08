Mahama squeaky clean; Airbus saga ‘YAAMUTU’ – Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, has strongly defended former President John Mahama, asserting that he remains "squeaky clean" and untainted by corruption, even years after leaving office.



Gyamfi's remarks come after Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng confirmed that Mahama was identified as "Government Official 1" in the Airbus scandal but found no evidence that Mahama received any bribes.



Gyamfi criticized the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration's alleged attempts to tarnish Mahama's reputation, which he claims have failed, leaving Mahama vindicated in the public eye.