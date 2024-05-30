Mahama suggests new city outside Accra to ease congestion

Politics of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Kasapa FM Online

Former President Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, has pledged to initiate a plan, design, and feasibility study for the construction of a new city outside Accra to alleviate congestion.



This new city would create hundreds of thousands of jobs during construction and after completion, serving as a new growth pole.



While Accra would remain the capital, some government ministries, departments, agencies, and financial institutions would be relocated outside the city.



The new city, straddling three regions, would be green, digital, and offer tourist attractions, industrial parks, and financial services, operating as a 24-hour city.



The project aims to leverage private-sector investment and public-private partnerships.



Mahama made these remarks during a meeting with the European Union Chamber of Commerce, emphasizing the need for sustainable city planning.