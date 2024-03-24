Mahama symbolizes the past, I embody the future - Bawumia

Politics of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, delivered an impassioned speech at the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, March 23.



In his address, Dr. Bawumia underscored the critical importance of leadership qualities necessary to navigate Ghana towards a prosperous future.



Emphasizing the need for visionary leadership, Dr. Bawumia articulated that Ghana requires leaders with innovative ideas and a proven track record of problem-solving.



Drawing from his own experiences as Vice President, Dr. Bawumia highlighted several policy initiatives he spearheaded that aimed at addressing pressing national challenges.



One such initiative was the implementation of a digital national identity system, which effectively resolved the longstanding issue of lack of national identity and exclusion. Additionally, the introduction of a national property address system was instrumental in tackling the problem of property identity ambiguity. Dr. Bawumia also pointed to the successful rollout of mobile money interoperability, which significantly enhanced financial inclusion and promoted a cashless economy.



Furthermore, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of digitalization in public service delivery to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and curb corruption. He cited the innovative use of drones to deliver essential drugs to remote areas as a testament to the government's commitment to leveraging technology for societal benefit. Other notable policies mentioned by Dr. Bawumia included the One Ambulance One Constituency initiative and the Agenda 111 hospitals project.



Asserting his readiness for the highest office, Dr. Bawumia declared himself as a problem solver and a generational thinker with a solid track record. He expressed confidence in his ability to address the generational problems hindering Ghana's sustainable development. Furthermore, Dr. Bawumia drew a sharp contrast between himself and his main political rival, former President John Mahama.



Dr. Bawumia unequivocally stated that his track record, work ethics, and vision positioned him as a superior candidate compared to Mahama. Criticizing Mahama's tenure as President, Dr. Bawumia highlighted perceived failures in addressing corruption and economic challenges. He underscored Mahama's electoral defeats in 2016 and 2020 as evidence of public dissatisfaction with his leadership.



Dr. Bawumia further reiterated his commitment to steering Ghana towards a brighter future. He positioned himself as the embodiment of change and progress, contrasting Mahama's representation of the past with his vision for the nation's next chapter and future.