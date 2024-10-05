You are here: HomeNews2024 10 05Article 1989797

Mahama takes campaign to Savannah Region

Former President John Dramani Mahama has begun a two-day campaign tour in the Savannah Region.

His campaign aims to promote his message of hope for a "reset" of Ghana under the #Mahama4Change2024 slogan.

During his tour, Mahama will meet traditional leaders, address mini durbars, and engage with local communities. He encourages supporters to join the campaign for change, emphasizing unity in rebuilding Ghana.

The tour will focus on sharing his vision for a better future as he prepares for the 2024 general elections.

