Mahama takes campaign to Volta Region

Politics of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The John Dramani Mahama campaign is expected to be in the Volta Region from August 13 to Friday, August 16.



This comes after rigorous campaigning in the Upper East and the North East regions.



A statement signed by the Volta regional secretary announced this decision by the John Mahama campaign



John Mahama is expected to tour all eighteen constituencies in the region providing the people with a comprehensive explanation of his policies and programmes.