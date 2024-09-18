You are here: HomeNews2024 09 18Article 1982930

Politics of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

    

Source: classfmonline.com

Mahama thanks Ghanaians for 'Enough is Enough' demo, launches Ahafo campaign tour

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

On September 18, 2024, NDC flagbearer John Mahama thanked Ghanaians for their support in the recent "Enough is Enough" demonstration demanding a forensic audit of the 2024 voter register.

As he starts a two-day campaign tour in the Ahafo Region, Mahama praised the public and NDC supporters for their commitment to a fair electoral process.

He emphasized the demonstration was a call for justice and fair play, urging the Electoral Commission to uphold the trust of the Ghanaian people.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment