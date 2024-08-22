You are here: HomeNews2024 08 22Article 1972466

Mahama to develop strategically an economic corridor linking the Volta and Oti Regions

Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer for the NDC, has promised to develop a key economic corridor between the Volta and Oti Regions if elected.

His plans include upgrading major roads, such as the Ho to Aflao and eastern corridor roads, and constructing a modern market in Aflao.

Mahama also aims to boost agricultural production in the region, focusing on cassava, rice, cocoa, oil palm, and ginger.

He shared these commitments during his recent campaign tour of the Volta Region.

