Mahama to hold a media encounter to wrap up Upper East campaign tour

John Dramani Mahama, NDC’s presidential candidate, will conclude his four-day campaign tour of the Upper East Region with a media engagement in Bolgatanga on Wednesday.

The event, #MahamaConversations, will be broadcast live on radio, television, and social media from 8:00 am.

It will provide an opportunity for journalists to question Mahama about his re-election plans, policies, and regional issues.

During the tour, Mahama met with community leaders, religious figures, and women’s groups, discussing his 24-hour economy policy, the Women’s Development Bank, and plans for farmer support and agro-processing factories. He also pledged to address abandoned projects.

