Mahama to launch #Atree4Life project to combat illegal mining devastation

Politics of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has announced the launch of the #Atree4Life project at the 3rd annual transformative dialogue on small-scale mining in Sunyani when he comes into office in 2025.



The initiative aims to reforest areas devastated by illegal mining activities, while simultaneously creating job opportunities for young people.



With the active involvement of the youth, the #Atree4Life project will not only focus on environmental conservation but also economic development.



"This project aims to re-afforest mining areas while creating job opportunities," Mahama stated in a Facebook post on May 17.



He emphasized that the initiative will transform re-afforestation into an economically viable activity, offering a promising avenue for economic growth.



According to Mr. Mahama, the project will see young people overseeing the cultivation of economically viable tree crops. This effort is expected to contribute significantly to environmental conservation and provide a sustainable source of income.



"The youth will oversee the growth of economically viable tree crops, contributing to environmental conservation and economic growth," Mahama highlighted.



In addition to the #Atree4Life project, Mahama announced the implementation of a Blue Water Initiative.



This initiative will be carried out in partnership with the Water Resources Commission, Ghana Water Company, and various development partners.



The goal is to clean water bodies impacted by mining activities. "This initiative is a crucial step towards sustainable and responsible mining practices," Mahama said.



Mahama expressed confidence in the positive impact of these initiatives on the environment and local communities.



"Together, we can make a difference for future generations," he concluded, urging collective effort in making these projects successful.





