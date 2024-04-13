Mahama to speak at 2nd edition of Afro-heritage Conference and Awards in Lagos

General News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: 3news.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama will be speaking at the second edition of the Afro-heritage Conference and Awards in Lagos, Nigeria.



The idea for a prestigious and significant award to honour people of African heritage who have distinguished themselves through remarkable achievements across the globe has become imperative to foster the African culture of excellence and promote Afrocentrism.



The maiden edition was in Kigali Rwanda



His Excellency, Lt. Gen. Dr Seretse Khama lan Khama, Former President of Botswana is the Chairperson of the AfriHeritage 2024.



Lagos, the Centre of Excellence, will host the second edition of the AfriHeritage Awards.



This decision reﬂects Nigeria being the Giant of Africa consistently repressenting greatness and promoting pan-African economic development.



John Mahama is to make a case for African leaders to take seriously investment in young people to make innovations that will affect the ordinary citizens on the continent.