Mahama tours eight constituencies in the Greater Accra Region

Politics of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

John Mahama, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is set to begin a two-day tour of eight constituencies in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday, September 15, 2024.



The #Mahama4Change2024 campaign will kick off with visits to Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, Weija Gbawe, Okaikoi Central, and Okaikoi North on the first day.



On the second day, Mahama will tour the Shai Osudoku, Kpone Katamanso, Madina, and Dome Kwabenya constituencies.



The tour aims to engage supporters and promote his campaign message across the region.