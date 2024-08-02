Mahama urges all 18-year-olds including all eligible voters yet to register to take part in mop-up registration exercise

General News of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: 3news

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has urged all eligible voters to participate in the mop-up voter registration exercise, running from August 1 to August 3.



In a Facebook post, Mahama emphasized the power of voting to enact change, particularly to replace the current NPP government, which he criticizes as corrupt and ineffective.



He assured voters that with him and Naana Jane in office, they can expect decent jobs, gender equality, an improved free SHS program, and a strong fight against injustice and corruption.



Mahama encouraged young and new voters to register and be part of the change.