Mahama vows accountability for government officials involved in corruption

The National Democratic Congress's (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, issued a stern warning to current government officials involved in misappropriating state funds, emphasizing that they would be held accountable if elected.



He clarified that his aim is not to conduct a witch hunt but to ensure that state resources benefit Ghanaians as intended, MyJoyOnline reports.



During his "Building the Ghana We Want" tour in the North East Region, Mahama stressed the importance of accountability and transparency in governance, stating that those found guilty of misusing funds would face consequences.



Mahama also pledged to strengthen investigative and anti-corruption agencies if elected, enabling them to work independently to combat corruption and uphold the rule of law.



He called on Ghanaian youth to support the NDC in the upcoming elections, promising a brighter future under his leadership. He emphasized the importance of collective action in building a prosperous and fair society, highlighting the youth's role in shaping Ghana's future.



While addressing the youth, Mahama assured them that those responsible for misappropriating funds would be held accountable, emphasizing the need for investigative and anti-corruption institutions to work effectively.



He stated, "We are not going to witch hunt anybody, but if you have messed up the lives of the people of Ghana and you have misappropriated their money, you must account for it."