Mahama vows hands-off approach to corruption probes in next administration

Politics of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President John Mahama has assured that if elected, he will refrain from meddling in corruption-related investigations during his tenure.



Speaking to members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Mahama emphasized his commitment to ensuring that investigative bodies like the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Economic Organized Crime Office (EOCO) operate independently without any interference from the executive branch.



He also pledged to establish an independent valuation office to address issues related to sole sourcing and procurement infractions, aiming to ensure transparency and accountability in government spending.



Mahama highlighted the importance of curbing corruption, stating that wasteful expenditure ultimately burdens taxpayers. He proposed that all sole sourcing contracts undergo value-for-money audits to prevent inflation and misuse of public funds.



Furthermore, Mahama warned that ministers in his administration would be held accountable for their actions. He stated that if investigations by EOCO or OSP uncover misconduct, he would not intervene and allow the due process of law to take its course.



By advocating for transparency and promising non-interference in corruption probes, Mahama seeks to instill confidence in the public and demonstrate his commitment to combating corruption effectively if given the opportunity to lead again.