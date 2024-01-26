Mahama vows to complete abandoned projects in New Edubiase

Politics of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to complete various projects initiated during his tenure that were allegedly abandoned by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in New Edubiase.



Addressing the issue during his “Building Ghana We Want Tour” in New Edubiase, Mr Mahama emphasised his commitment to finishing the projects left behind in the constituency, including roads, road networks, and school projects.



Mr. Mahama expressed concern that the initiatives he started in the New Edubiase Constituency, currently represented by an NDC Member of Parliament, had been left in a state of neglect by the incumbent government.



He particularly highlighted the abandonment of town roads and various road networks, along with uncompleted school projects.



Promising to not only complete his own initiated projects but also address uncompleted projects started by the NPP, Mr. Mahama outlined his vision for comprehensive development in the area.



In support of Mr. Mahama's commitment, the Chief of New Edubiase, Nana Oguahyia Oduropanin Bikroan, echoed the sentiments, expressing disappointment in the neglect of crucial projects in the community.



The chief stressed the importance of completing these initiatives for the overall well-being and progress of New Edubiase.