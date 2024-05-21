Mahama vows to defeat corruption if elected president

Politics of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged that his next government will decisively combat corruption, which he asserts is crippling Ghana’s economy.



Speaking at a meeting with the Christian Ecumenical Council on Monday, May 20, Mahama emphasised that his administration would implement robust measures to eradicate corruption.



"The impacts of numerous cases of financial malfeasance, theft, cost inflation, sole-source contracts, and uncompleted funded projects are becoming the norm rather than the exception," Mahama stated.



He highlighted the Pwalugu multi-purpose dam project, where a contract worth nearly $1 billion was awarded, and $12 million was paid to the contractor with no work done.



"The administration that I will lead will fight the canker of corruption and defeat it," Mahama promised.