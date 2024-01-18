Mahama vows to fight corrupt appointees in his next government

General News of Thursday, 18 January 2024

Source: onuaonline.com

Government will not interfere in the works of anti-corruption institutions when investigating are being conducted on appointees of the next National Democratic Congress administration, has indicated.



He has expressed his resolve to ensure persons who indulge in corrupt practices, should the NDC form the next government, would be duly prosecuted.



Speaking to the Volta regional House of Chiefs on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the former President noted “if we do not establish fairness in our system in fighting corruption, it will overwhelm this country, A lot of times, lip service is paid to it.”



He says the anti-corruption institutions have over the years been influenced by the powers that be, during investigation of government officials involved in scandals. This, he said, is something his next administration will not countenance.



“The anti-corruption institutions are fettered and are not able to dispense their mandate independently and unhindered,” he noted.



John Mahama did not mince words in expressing his commitment to ensure appointees found culpable would face the full rigors of the law.



“We will hold people in this government who have misconducted themselves accountable, but same time as we hold them accountable, people who misconduct themselves in our administration will face the full rigors of the law, the anti-corruption institutions will come after them, and I am not going to interfere in the work of these institutions if they are investigating you,” he added.