Mahama vows to investigate alleged Ga Adangbe land looting

Politics of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections, has pledged to launch an investigation into the looting of lands in Ga Adangbe if he is elected president.



He expressed his commitment to establishing a commission of inquiry to examine lands that were originally allocated to the state for specific purposes but have since been misappropriated.



“When NDC comes into power, we are going to set up a commis­sion of enquiry on Ga lands to make recommendations on what the government should do in re­spect of Ga Adangbe lands, and at the same time it will also investi­gate looted state lands,” he stated.



According to the Ghanaian Times, during his "Building Ghana Tour" in the Greater Accra Region, Mahama emphasized the need to adhere to the law, which mandates the government to reclaim lands that are no longer serving their intended purposes.



He highlighted instances where lands acquired by the government have been misused, underscoring the importance of investigating and returning such lands to the Ga Adangbe people.



Mahama assured the people that if the NDC wins the election, a commission of inquiry would be established to make recommendations on the Ga lands issue and investigate cases of looted state lands. He emphasized the importance of upholding the law and ensuring that justice is served.