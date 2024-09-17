Mahama warns Akufo-Addo against refusal to hand over power

Politics of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has warned President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP against any attempt to hold onto power if the NDC wins the December 7, 2024, elections.



Addressing residents of Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region, Mahama emphasized that any effort to undermine the people's will would be firmly resisted by Ghanaians.



He stressed that the NDC is committed to protecting the integrity of the electoral process and highlighted the strong desire for leadership change across the country.



Mahama made these remarks during the final day of his campaign tour in the region.