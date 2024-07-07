Mahama went to IMF for a loan, not policy credibility – UPSA Professor

Politics of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Professor Isaac Boadi of UPSA has claimed that the John Mahama administration's 2014 trip to the IMF was primarily for financial support, not policy credibility as stated.



In an interview, he explained that the government's reserves were depleting, and the balance of payments was in deficit, prompting the need for a loan.



Despite claims of seeking policy credibility, the actual aim was funding.



Economic challenges in 2014 included a sharp GDP decline, high inflation, and fiscal deficits, leading the government to increasingly rely on short-term domestic debt and a high-interest Eurobond.