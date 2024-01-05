Mahama will be declared president-elect on December 10 - Sierra Leonean prophet

General News of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A famed Sierra Leonean prophet, Elijah A. M. Conteh, has made comments about the outcome of Ghana's 2024 presidential elections.



During a New Year Watch Night Service of the Revival Power Ministries Worldwide, he prophesied specifically that a party in Ghana that goes by the acronym NDC will win an election.



He gave the specific date of declaration as December 10, 2024; which will be three days after the December 7 general elections.



“I see a party like the NDC in Ghana celebrating an election; I don’t know whether the election is for [sic] but I saw the date 10th of December 2024.



"I saw an announcement being made, 10th of December, NDC party, whoever their flagbearer is, let them just pray and work well. There is light at the end of the tunnel and God will cause us all to enjoy peace across the nations of the world,” he told his congregation.



The 2024 presidential race will be Mahama's fourth straight jab at the seat. Mahama's loss in 2016 against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ended with his concession of defeat and even though he contested the 2020 loss in court, the party relied on multiple results by the Electoral Commission and did not file any base documents (pink sheets).



In the 2024 vote, he will come up against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and other candidates in the race to succeed Akufo-Addo.



The Sierra Leonean pastor becomes the fourth to make public pronouncements on the upcoming elections.



Zambian apostle, Dr Elijah Kofi King, the head pastor of the Fire Nation Arena Ministries, also prophesied that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), which is led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would be booted out of government come December 7, 2024.



In a viral video of his 2024 prophecies, Apostle Kofi King said that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which is led by former President John Dramani Mahama, will win the 2024 polls.



Speaking to his congregation in Lusaka, Zambia, the pastor indicated that there is no way the NPP will remain in power after the presidential election.



“In the year 2024, the National Democratic Congress of Ghana, led by President John Dramani Mahama... what I can say is that they have won.



“NDC, ‘omu afa’. NDC would win the 2024 election without any doubt. Praise the name of the Lord,” he said.



Apostle Kofi King is the second popular Ghanaian prophet who has prophesied that the NDC would win the 2024 presidential election.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has also prophesied that former President Mahama would win the 2024 polls.



Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi also predicted that the election will enter a runoff but ultimately the NDC would emerge victorious.



The leader and founder of Alive Chapel International, Archbishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, has, however, prophesied that the 2024 presidential election would be heading for a run-off.



Watch Prophet Elijah AM Conteh’s prophecy in the video below:







