You are here: HomeNews2024 09 21Article 1984145

Politics of Saturday, 21 September 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Mahama will break the 8-year cycle of corruption and mismanagement – Sammy Gyamfi on NDC’s ballot number

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Sammy Gyamfi Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), asserts that former President John Dramani Mahama will end the cycle of corruption and mismanagement in Ghana.

Following Mahama's eighth position on the ballot for the 2024 presidential election, Gyamfi emphasized that this number symbolizes a crucial shift after eight years of what he calls NPP's negligence.

He believes Mahama's return will address issues like nepotism and economic hardship, aiming for him to complete a full eight years in office.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment