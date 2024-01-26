Mahama will win the 2024 election – Kofi Amoabeng

Politics of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The former Chief Executive Officer for UT Bank and UT Holdings, Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (RTD) has stated that former President John Mahama will win the upcoming 2024 general election.



Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Mr. Amoabeng stated that Ghanaians have tried all forms of system and it is time to try the former President.



According to him, all though some people felt the cost of living in 2016 was bad hence the NDC was voted out of office but he did not feel it.



“I didn’t vote for the NDC or the NPP, if you want to know who I voted for, I voted for Dzogbenuku. I knew the votes wouldn’t count but I voted for her. In 2020 my bank had been taken, so why will I vote for the NPP?” he questioned.



“It is early yet to decide on 2024 but in my rational self, Ghana has tried a whole lot of things. We have tried military coup, democracies, parliamentary type, presidential type and I think the only thing we haven’t tried is somebody who has been President before.”



He continued: “So I think it’s John Mahama he has been in position before and therefore when he comes back. He knows the path to tread. He knows who to trust and people not to trust. I think John Mahama will win 2024.”



Mr. Amoabeng stated that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has demonstrated that they are not better in governance of the nation.