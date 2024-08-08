You are here: HomeNews2024 08 08Article 1968047

Mahama won’t debate on any IEA platform – Dep. Spokesperson

Beatrice Annang Beatrice Annang

Beatrice Annang, Deputy Spokesperson for John Mahama's campaign, has announced that John Mahama will not participate in any presidential debate organized by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA).

The IEA, which plans debates for October and November, aims to provide a platform for presidential candidates to interact with the public.

Annang cited past criticisms from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who has labeled Mahama as incompetent, as a reason for Mahama's refusal to engage in debates hosted by the IEA.

