Mahama worried about the troubling trajectory of Ghana’s cherished democracy

Politics of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama recently voiced the NDC’s concerns about Ghana’s electoral process and corruption issues in a meeting with 24 members of the diplomatic corps in Accra.



Hosted by U.S. Ambassador Virginia Palmer, the gathering also addressed Ghana’s democratic trajectory.



Mahama, joined by NDC leaders including Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Fifi Kwetey, highlighted the need for fair and transparent elections and shared the NDC's vision for a prosperous, equitable Ghana.



He expressed appreciation for the diplomats' commitment to supporting Ghana's democratic progress.