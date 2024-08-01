Mahama would renegotiate IMF deal if he regains presidency

Politics of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: Reuters

Former Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama plans to renegotiate the terms of Ghana’s IMF bailout and increase local ownership of future oil and mining projects if elected in December.



Mahama, who served as president from 2012 to 2016, criticized the current government's handling of the economy amid a severe crisis.



He intends to seek additional IMF funds and introduce a debt-to-GDP ceiling to prevent excessive borrowing.



While respecting existing contracts, he aims to secure higher royalties and greater government stakes in new projects.



Mahama is running against Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia in a tight race.