Major Ghana cocoa region 81% infected with bean disease - ICCO

General News of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: Reuters

Swollen shoot disease has infected 81% of a major cocoa-producing region in Ghana, the world's second-largest cocoa grower, according to the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO).



This disease has contributed to the doubling of cocoa prices this year. Ghana and Ivory Coast, which produce about 60% of the world's cocoa, have been hit hard by adverse weather and disease.



Ghana's Western North region, covering 410,229 hectares, has 330,456 hectares infected. The disease reduces yields and kills trees, necessitating replanting.



Ghana's cocoa output is severely impacted, expected to drop to just over half of the usual 800,000 tons due to disease, aging trees, illegal mining, and climate change.