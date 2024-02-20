Majority Caucus in Parliament dismisses reports of imminent leadership changes

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has unequivocally refuted recent reports speculating about potential leadership changes within the caucus.



Joseph Osei Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, addressed concerns, emphasizing the stability and unity within the caucus.



Osei Owusu stated firmly, “The publications that are going around are false; the majority caucus has not made any changes to its leadership, and the majority caucus has not contemplated making any changes to its leadership, and we want to tell you to ignore any such publication.”



Asserting confidence in the existing leadership, Osei Owusu added, “We are confident in the leadership that we have, and the status quo shall remain.”



He noted that any decisions regarding leadership changes lie within the purview of the caucus itself.



The Bekwai MP also expressed ignorance about external attempts to influence leadership changes, reiterating that only the caucus possesses the authority to make such decisions. Stressing the importance of maintaining a cohesive front, Osei Owusu highlighted the need to address legislative matters and pursue the government’s agenda.



Recent media reports had suggested that the current Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, might be succeeded by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader.